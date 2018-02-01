Eric Snow YMCA To Host Health & Fitness Expo

Jordan Warrick will spoke in studio this morning to Gary Rivers about their upcoming evening. Listen below:

The Eric Snow Family YMCA is hosting a Health & Fitness Expo on February 3rd, 8:00AM-3:00PM. The expo will feature 20 minutes sessions of group exercises classes currently offered at the Y, and new ones that will be brought on to the schedule in early March. There will be personal trainers in the fitness center to conduct fitness assessments throughout the day, as well as nurses from Aultman Hospital to conduct health screenings from 11:00AM-1:00PM. The expo is free for YMCA members and $5 for non-members. Stop in and register at the front desk today! Registration will be open the morning of the event as well. For more information, please contact Jordan Warrick at 33-458-2403 orjwarrick@ymcastark.org.