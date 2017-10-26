Have You Ever Seen a Raccoon Do This?

A good friend of mine who lives in Canada woke up to quite the sight yesterday morning….a cozy, cuddly, RACCOON asleep on his deck furniture! I saw this picture on Facebook and thought …wow, that looks like my cat Smokey! Now my Mom, Sister and I have run from such animals..I don’t really like them. Actually, I ‘m afraid of Raccoons. But look at this picture…you kind of want to hug it. It took my friend a day to get the animal out of his yard. He did it by putting Cayenne Pepper out around the yard. Raccoon’s do not like pepper…who knew?

Photo of Raccoon by David Rotella