Michael Lewis, MD , Author of “When Brains Collide”, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He spoke on “What every athlete and parent should know About the prevention and treatment of concussions and head injuries”

In his breakthrough book, When Brains Collide, Dr. Michael Lewis explains how therapeutic doses of omega-3 rich fish oil and hemp-derived CBD oil can effectively assist in the prevention, management, and healing of concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) whether suffered on the playground, on the highway, on the sports field, or on the battle field.

His breakthrough nutrition-based protocol for brain health has helped thousands of patients who suffered head trauma, in some cases years after the injury occurred.