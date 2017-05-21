I went to see this one because…well, because Diary of a Wimpy Kid held absolutely no interest for me, and I couldn’t stomach “the Wall”….you know..yet another American-soldiers-in-the-Middle-East Movie — too close to the day’s headlines.

Instead, I went to see “The boy in the Plastic Bubble” Only this time, instead of Vinnie Barbarino being kept from all the bad germs in the outside world — It’s “Rue” from Hunger Games. Yep, that pretty much sums up “Everything Everything.”

I think this one’s much better.

the story line is simple. A teenage girl cannot leave her home due to her faulty immune system. Teenage boy moves next door. They text. They talk. They fall in love — and of course, they run off together and it’s Romeo and Juliette running away happily-ever-after…for a couple of days at least.

Honestly, if you’re 14-18 year old girl, or her mom, you love this movie. If you’re anyone else, you can probably take it or leave it.

I thought the kids had great chemistry. I was rooting for them..

And I didn’t see THAT Twist coming.

So…if you fit the demo’s I mentioned. It’s a 4 star. and great mom/daughter movie.

Everyone else….It’s a Hallmark movie. 2 stars.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie from Cinemark Theaters