CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Ex-Newsboys Association is always helping children.

Now they have another chance to help.

Thanks to a donation from JC Penney, the group will hand out 350 book bags to elementary school kids Friday afternoon in the lobby of the Goodwill Center at McKinley Avenue and 9th Street NW.

The backpack-style bags will be handed out between 5 and 8 p.m.