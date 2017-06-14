F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Day Run Spotlights Opiate Problem in Stark County

Larry and Cara Vogt are on a mission. They want to inform and encourage others in Stark County to join the fight against Opiate abuse.

They, along with CommQuest, are hosting a bike run this weekend. The sober, family-friendly F.A.T.H.E.R.S. event raises money and awareness for the fight against heroin and other opioids, which killed 102 in Stark County last year.

Country music artist Kyle Thomas headlines the entertainment. This year’s community event at the Stark County Fairgrounds will have food vendors, raffles, a motorcycle rodeo and more than 30 exhibitors, including treatment providers, grassroots organizations, veterans groups, sober housing providers, family-support groups and motorcycle organizations.

The community event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $5 per person or $20 per family.