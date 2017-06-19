F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Poker Run Sees Over 550 Participants

Larry and Cara Vogt started with a dream to make people aware of the Heroin and Opiate overdose epidemic in Stark County . That dream turned into a large annual Motorcycle Poker Run that, in its 3rd year saw over 560 motorcycles and over 1,000 participants.

The annual event began Saturday morning at Massillon Stadium Park, and concluded with a dinner and concert at the Stark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers was emcee for the afternoon stage festivities, and he caught up with Larry Cara just prior to a concert. The audio interview is below.

Photo: (l) Lary Vogt (middle) talking with volunteer staff during the event at the Stark County Fair

