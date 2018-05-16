Fairgrounds to Host OSU Extension Plant Sale

Heather Neikirk, with the Ohio State University Extension Office will guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to share information on the annual event.

Photo: 2015 Plant Expo Pollinator

Caption: Stark County Master Gardener Volunteers provide onsite education stations on backyard and community horticultural topics at their upcoming Plant Expo, May 19 in the Stark County Farm Bureau Building located on the Stark County Fairgrounds.

The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program will hold its 13thAnnual Plant Expo on Saturday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stark County Fairgrounds. This year’s sale has a new location in the Stark County Farm Bureau Building (the large red barn) on the Stark County Fairgrounds (305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton, 44708).

Sale plants are local to the area, and inspected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to be free of disease and insects. Offerings include a variety of perennials, native plants, heirlooms, vegetables, and herbs. Guests can learn something new about pollinators, cooking with herbs, and growing bigger & better vegetables in their backyard or community garden. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn from the pros and get answers to gardening questions with the help of Master Gardener Volunteers at the Garden Information Line station.

All Plant Expo proceeds are reinvested into the Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer program to benefit educational and community outreach programs in the county sponsored by the organization.

The Plant Expo is open to the public and includes free parking and free admission. Transactions by cash or check only are accepted as a form of payment.

For more information or questions, visit our website at osustarkmg.org, like and follow the OSU Extension Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program on social media @osustarkmgv or contact the OSU Extension Stark County office at 330-832-9856.

CONTACT: Heather Neikirk, 330-832-9856, ext. 3476 or neikirk.2@osu.edu