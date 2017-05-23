A Faith-Based Opiate Treatment Center

Cris Prillaman from New Destiny Treatment Center: Clinton, Ohio visits the Gary Rivers Show to talk about a faith based approach to to opiate treatment.Hear The Gary Rivers Show weekdays from 10 till noon on News Talk 1480 #WHBC & #streaming #live at whbc.com Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Cris Prillaman – New Destiny Treatment Center

They offer MAT(Medically Assisted Treatment) it is not required to participate in our program.

They have a 9month Inpatient program for men and an Outpatient program for men and women.

Not a work program. New Destiny’s Inpatients are in counseling and education sessions most of the day.

Group, Individual and Family Counseling, Anger Management, The Addictive Brain, Nutrition education, Yoga, Art, Spiritual formation(Christianity 101) are all part of the Inpatient schedule. Our Physicians require an hour of physical exercise each day. Nightly Chapel services are provided by local church volunteers.

Mental Health offices have been added recently to our 13 acre campus.

MH will be offered not only to our program participants but to the community as well.

They are a 501c3 taking Medicaid only.

Outpatient program counselors and doctors work with patients regarding medication management. Relapse Prevention groups are offered in addition to regularly scheduled counseling sessions. Christ is shared with both Inpatient and Outpatient clients.