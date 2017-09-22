Fall Arrives TODAY

We could break a record with a high temperature of 93 today (Friday)….but at 4:02pm Fall officially arrives!

September 22nd marks the Fall Equinox! It’s the first full day of the fall season, so get ready for all things autumn – like changing leaves and cooler weather. Meteorologically speaking, fall actually began on September 1st, but the Fall Equinox marks the astronomical start of the season.

The term “equinox” refers to the time or date at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, making day and night of equal length. There are two equinoxes each year; on September 22nd or 23rd and March 20th or 21st.

Once the fall equinox begins, daylight in the Northern Hemisphere continues to gradually diminish until the winter solstice. The opposite occurs in the Southern Hemisphere, where daylight continues to grow longer.