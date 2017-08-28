Fall Hunting Season Begins This Weekend

Wildlife Officer Supervisor Scott Angelo joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to talk about the early waterfowl hunting season that begins on Saturday.

Ohio hunters are invited to enjoy early waterfowl seasons for Canada goose and teal that begin on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Hunters should check regulations for changes to rules, season dates and bag limits as the 2017 fall seasons begin. A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold, at ODNR Division of Wildlife offices and at wildohio.gov.

This year, squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule seasons open up the 2017 fall hunting season, which all begin on Friday, Sept. 1. Doves may be hunted sunrise to sunset, except for areas posted otherwise, from Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 5. The daily bag limit is 15 doves, with a possession limit of 45 after the second day.The early Canada goose and teal seasons begin on Saturday, Sept. 2. Canada geese may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 2-10 with a daily bag limit of five birds. Teal may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 2-17 with a daily bag limit of six birds. Possession limits after the second day for both teal and Canada geese are three times the daily bag limits.

Ohio’s popular archery season for deer begins later in the month on Saturday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one deer may be antlered regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county, and hunters cannot exceed a county bag limit. Additional details about deer hunting rules are contained in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is responsible for protecting and managing Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources for the benefit of all Ohioans.