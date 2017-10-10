Family Activities About at Nickajack Farms This Season

The countdown is on! The Fall Festival at Nickajack Farms is on now thru the end of October. Nickajack’s Natalie Hammer joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to talk about the farm’s many autumn activities for the family, including a petting zoo, pick your own pumpkins, hayrides, tractor train rides, discovery barn, midway games, concessions, and play areas.

Nickajack’s Corn Maze covers about 7 acres, and to find your way out, you will need to solve the mystery of where Farmer Joe has disappeared to . The Discovery Barn offers hands-on learning for children and families. The Activity Barn is the new home to our corn box and farm related fun. Rascals Round Up is a huge hit with the older kids, including games, peddle carts our NJ Teepee also you can challenge your skills with bean bags, bowling with pumpkins, and other fun carnival type activities. Everyone loves a great hayride!