Family Enlists Search Team and General Public to Help Find Missing Christine Slinger

The family of Christine Slinger, missing since August 20, has reached out to a national Search and Recovery Team—as well as the general public to search for her.

Dave Rader, with the Ohio/Midwest Chapter of Texas EquuSearch is in town to organize a massive search effort this weekend.  He spoke to Gary Rivers Friday morning about the operation.

Slinger, 27, from Perry Twp, was last seen getting into a vehicle of a man police say is the father of her daughter, Steven Stafford II.   New Philadelphia Police went to the man’s apartment and found him with the couple’s 8-year-old daughter. Slinger was not there.  Stafford was asked to take a polygraph test.  He failed to show up and officials found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hear the story and how you can join the search.

Related Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market / Healthy Tailgate
Secretary of State Jon Husted Talks Election Day w...
Canton’s Special Improvement District is ...
Former Brown Earnest Byner Uses “The Fumble&...
Cleveland Ave McDonalds is Re-Opens With New Look
Sherrod Brown