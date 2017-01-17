Family Plans Out of State Services for Ashley Zhao

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 17, 2017) – There will be no local services for 5-year-old Jackson Township murder victim Ashley Zhao, despite the outpouring of community support. Her paternal grandparents and great aunt from New York have claimed the little girl’s body. They will have services and burial there at a later date.

Ashley’s mother is charged with murder. Her father is charged with complicity after authorities found her body in a concealed location at their Jackson Township restaurant on January 10.

Ashley’s body was released to the Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home in Canton following the autopsy. Those results haven’t been made public yet.