Farm Bureau’s Drive-It-Yourself Farm Tour is October 1

The Stark County Farm Bureau’s annual event will be held this Sunday from 1p to 6p. Coordinator, Nick Kennedy spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the event and the importance of the Farm Bureau.

The drive-it-yourself event will feature tours of Biery Cheese in Louisville, Beechcreek Botanical Gardens in Alliance and Pegasis Farm in Louisville.

The Stark County Farm Bureau is a non-profit farm organization that works on behalf of local farmers representing their interest at all levels of government as a voice for the farmer.