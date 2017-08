CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The 2018 Farmer’s Almanac is out with its winter weather predictions.

They say it’ll be a colder-than-normal winter with average snowfall in our region.

The Akron Canton Airport averages 47 1/2 inches of snow for the winter season.

Editor Pete Geiger expects a non-white Christmas, but looks for two to three winter storms in January and two in February.

It’s the 200th anniversary of the publication.