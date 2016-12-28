Farming Group Supports Kasich Veto

Some Ohio farmers are applauding Ohio Governor John Kasich for vetoing House Bill 554. The legislation would have continued the 2014 freeze delaying renewable energy goals set for power companies in 2008.

Ohio Farmers Union President Joe Logan says his group is in favor of progressing towards renewable energy sources.

He believes competition can ultimately bring consumer prices down.

Logan says farmers and rural communities can benefit from leasing and local tax revenues created by renewable energy projects. He also anticipates new opportunities for farmers to earn carbon credits.

The 2008 bill required power companies to generate a quarter of their energy from renewable sources by 2025. Those goals have now been pushed back to 2027 because of the freeze.