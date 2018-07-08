Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Jackson

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is

Investigating a fatal vehicle crash

Jackson Township – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash, which occurred on July 7, 2018 at approximately 21:53 PM. The crash occurred on Hills and Dales Road near the intersection of Deer Trace Avenue.

Chauncy L. Townes, 29, of Massillon, was operating a white 2007 Suzuki motorcycle traveling eastbound on Hills and Dales Road. Rebekah R. Owen, 26, of Canton, was operating a silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Hills and Dales Road.

Ms. Owen was making a left turn south into a private drive for Canterbury Commons Apartments. Ms. Owen failed to yield to Mr. Townes while making the left turn. Mr. Townes motorcycle then overturned onto the roadway and struck Ms. Owens vehicle on the right side. Mr. Townes was ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned.

Mr. Townes sustained life threatening injuries during the crash. He was transported from the crash scene to Mercy Hospital by Jackson Township EMS. While at the hospital Mr. Townes died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. Mr. Townes was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the traffic crash.

The crash remains under investigation.