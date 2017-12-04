Fatal Portage Plane Crash

A plane crashed into a home in Portage County and the pilot is dead. Officials say it crashed into the back deck of the house in Shalersville Township. The family that lived there was not home at the time. They noticed the plane through the kitchen window when they got home.

The pilot, 60-year old Stephen Paulus of Rootstown, was only one person inside the single-engine aircraft. The crash site is very close to the Portage County Regional Airport.