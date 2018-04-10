Fatherhood Coalition Offers Diverse Programs and Events for Dads
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 7:08 AM

Rob Pierson, chairperson for the organization was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.  He talked about the important work the Fatherhood Coalition is doing in our community.  Their next big event is the Annual Fishing Rodeo at Cook’s Lagoon which they co-sponsor with the Stark Social Worker Network.  They also have programs available to assist fathers year round with issues like employment, child support, parenting time, or expungement of a past criminal offense.

facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/starkcountyfatherhoodcoalition/

