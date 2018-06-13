Father’s Inc. Is In Search of Dads Who Are Making a Difference

Kenneth Braswell, Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated will speak on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

His organization, along with The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is launching a new video series that spotlights the personal, authentic accounts of being a dad: the joys, challenges and cherished moments.

Research shows that while dads today want to be more involved, about 1 out of every 2 dads (48%) say they don’t spend enough time with their kids and feel compelled to do a better job at parenting.

Speaking to Rivers, Braswell will give tips for fathers & the various ways children benefit from involved dads