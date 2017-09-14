Your Favorite Bag of Chips? The Morning Show Top 5 Game

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Ever head to a family outing or a tailgate party and they say “just bring a bag of chips”? What do you bring. Here are the Top 10 Most Popular Chips/Snacks in the United States

1) Cheetos

2) Cool Ranch Doritos

3) Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

4) Lays Barbecue

5) Pringles

6) Lay’s Original

7) Regular Doritos

8) Frito’s Corn Chips

9) Tortilla Chips

10) Pretzels (sticks are most popular)