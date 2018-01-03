Feelin’ Good? Genius!

“It’s a new dawn

It’s a new day

It’s a new life

For me

And I’m feeling good

I’m feeling good”

Imagine your Sashi Brown & you just struck a deal with the Houston Texans to assure yourself of their second round pick. A stretch some say was ridiculous . Sixteen million for Brock Osweiler? Or sixteen million on the 35th overall draft pick? The latter sure sounds better.. But looking to the future & assuming the Browns might or would tank in 2017, it may have been nothing short of GENIUS.

Wait for it….HINDSIGHT! My friends. I mean, what else can I grasp for here? How ’bout this. Nostradamus or in this case Sashi would have had to have known that the Texans would tail spin out & gift the Browns the #35 pick. It’s basically like having another first rounder as they now find themselves with #’s 1, 4, 33 & 35. That’s a lot of assets especially on a team in desperate need of talent.

Sashi Brown, a victim of his own clairvoyance may have dug his own grave. Someone had to be the fall guy in this horrific season & I sure hope we don’t end up looking back at his tenure the way we did on February 15, 1996. February 15, 1996? That was the day Art fired Belichick. Straws? Am I grasping at straws here? I sure hope not.

The bottom line is that in order to be competitive, the Browns can’t afford to miss on these (basically all first round draft picks). We’re constantly reminded that this is the youngest team in the league & the lack of talent is obvious. Especially for a team desperately seeking a franchise quarterback but also boasts the #31 defense in the league. When teams like the Rams & 49’ers are on the way up & we continue to be less than mediocre, something’s gotta give.

So, as we move on from the total analytic approach of rebuilding the franchise, let’s not forget that it may have taken a genius from Harvard…& a lot of luck to get us there. Feelin’ good?