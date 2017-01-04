Ferrero Defends “Double-Dipping”

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 4, 2017) – Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero has come under fire for “double-dipping.” Now, he’s defending those actions.

He narrowly won re-election in November, then last week filed his retirement with the state, ensuring him a pension and a salary this year

Ferrero believes critics who claim he wasn’t up front with voters last year are wrong.

He points out that he filed his intent to retire with the elections board in December of 2015, which guaranteed him an income this year in the event of an election loss. This then became something his opponent used against him during the campaign.

Ferrero says he only went through with retiring after speaking with financial consultants and determining what was best for his family and charitable trust. He also maintains he responded that he hadn’t made up his mind when asked about retirement during the campaign.

Ferrero discussed the issue on the Ron Ponder Show Wednesday.