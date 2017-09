CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Work begins Tuesday on the final piece of the 12th Street/Mahoning Road corridor project.

Mahoning Road NE will be reduced from three to two lanes between Grace Avenue and the bridge over the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

The roadway will be widened to include a bike lane, with streetscaping, lighting and other improvements that were part of the earlier phases of the project.

From now through winter, most of the work will be done below ground as utilities are buried.