It’s JT the Jingle Elf, Sarah the Wonder Elf … and our sixth and final winner! WHBC Christmas Cash goes to Aleece Carlisle of North Canton! JT and Sarah visited her work! What a surprize!

Thanks to all listeners for entering our contest! What’s next? Stay tuned.

And the happiest of holidays to you and yours!

Aleece and JT! Jingle! Jingle!