Fire Sale in Clipper Nation?

In what is the biggest trade of the season thus far, the Los Angeles Clippers have sent Blake Griffin to Detroit. The 28-year-old Griffin is a five-time All-Star & is fresh off of signing a 5 year $173 million deal. In exchange for Griffin, the Pistons received Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and a pair of draft picks—the Piston’s first-round draft pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019. The Clippers will also send Willie Reed and Brice Johnson to Detroit as part of the deal.

Could this be the start of a Clippers’ fire sale? Who’s next, Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan? Could the Cavaliers be in the market for a new point guard or center. In my opion…YES! At this point, the Cavaliers back court could use a spark as health & age issues abound. As far as the center is concerned, Jordan could add more athleticism as well as defensive presence to a team that ranks near the bottom of most defensive categories. Things could get very interesting as the NBA trade deadline is February 8th.