Fire Sale in Clipper Nation?
By Jeff Turk
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 6:19 PM

In what is the biggest trade of the season thus far, the Los Angeles Clippers have sent Blake Griffin to Detroit.  The 28-year-old Griffin is a five-time All-Star & is fresh off of signing a 5 year $173 million deal.  In exchange for Griffin, the Pistons received Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and a pair of draft picks—the Piston’s first-round draft pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019.   The Clippers will also send Willie Reed and Brice Johnson to Detroit as part of the deal.

Could this be the start of a Clippers’ fire sale?  Who’s next, Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan?  Could the Cavaliers be in the market for a new point guard or center.  In my opion…YES!  At this point, the Cavaliers back court could use a spark as health & age issues abound.  As far as the center is concerned, Jordan could add more athleticism as well as defensive presence to a team that ranks near the bottom of most defensive categories.  Things could get very interesting as the NBA trade deadline is February 8th.

 

 

 

 

 

