Firefighter Family Sues

Lawyers for the family of a Canton Firefighter have filed suit in Summit County hoping to overturn the ruling that her death on Route 8 a year ago was a suicide. 43-year old Tonya Johnson got out of an SUV driven by her husband on the busy highway. She walked across the southbound side, jumped over the concrete median and was then struck and killed by a car on the Northbound side. The family says she was not trying to kill herself. The lawsuit filed yesterday asks a judge to rule on the matter. The lawsuit is also asking a judge to force Johnson’s Life Insurance Company to pay on a 3-million dollar policy. The family says the most important issue is clearing Johnson’s name.