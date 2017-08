CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 3000 kids, lined up from the birthplace of football in downtown Canton to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s the First Play event, officially “kicking off” a weekend packed with Enshrinement Festival activities.

The youth football players and others hand the ball off to each other along the 3-mile route.

The event is also part of the NFL’s Play Football promotion, encouraging participation in team football.