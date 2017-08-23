FirstEnergy Rate Hike Dick Jergen – Midwest Clean Energy Director for the Environmental Defense Fund called into the Gary Rivers Show to talk about a recent rate hike for customers of FirstEnergy, that was approved recently by the PUCO http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Midwest-Clean-Energy-Director-for-EDF-Dick-Munson-with-Gary-8-23-17.mp3 Related Content American Cancer Society Now Opposes Republican Hea... Spring Hill Performance Teaches about Underground ... There’s a New Toothbrush That Cleans Your Te... Republican State Rep Christina Hagan On Running Fo... Lyme Disease May be Lurking in Your Overgrown Lawn Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center’...