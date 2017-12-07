“Fit and Active” Santa Will Host Central Catholic Children’s Event

On Saturday, December 9, from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, at Central Catholic, the senior class is offering “Pancakes with Santa”, a fit and active Santa experience. Children will enjoy a healthy breakfast, have photos taken with St. Nick, make crafts, and enjoy activities in the gym such as a “reindeer run”, a winter obstacle course, and 2 minute spontaneous dance routines at intervals through-out the morning.

Stark County Catholic High School’s Director of Marketing, Kristie Cramer brought two students, Brad Eberhardt and Erin Krupar in to the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about the event.