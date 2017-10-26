The McKinley – Massillon rivalry took a back seat last night to the induction of Thom McDaniels into the McKinley football Hall of Fame. With a stellar career that spanned 40 years of coaching, it was a fitting tribute to a man & family that has dedicated their lives to the Bulldog nation. Coach was a teacher, a coach, an administrator and a friend that I have known for 37 years. I was fortunate enough to coach football at the Jr. High level upon graduating college in 1985 at Canton, Lehman Jr. High and helped scout for his teams during the late 80’s. That gave me the me the opportunity to play under him, coach or at least scout for and ultimately interview him as a member of the media. Think about that for a minute. At what point in your life will or would you have the opportunity to come full circle with a former educator & or coach? Many of us would never dream of seeing these people after graduating. That’s the power of sport, more importantly that’s the power of CANTON MCKINLEY FOOTBALL! Lasting impressions, memories, friends & fellowship. Where Champions are made & success is a tradition never rang truer than it did Wednesday night at the induction ceremony into the Mck. football hof of Coach Thom McDaniels.