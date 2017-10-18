Flag Raising Ceremony Will Feature Timely Message from Commissioner Creighton

ArtsinStark CEO Robb Hankins and Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton joined Gary Rivers Wednesday morning to talk about the Flag Rededication ceremony that will be held at the ArtsinStark’s Cultural Center on October 21st. Commissioner Janet Creighton will be the guest speaker , talking on ““Courage, Unity, Civility”.

MORE DETAILS ON THE EVENT

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Center for the Arts at 1001 Market Ave. N.

A brand new flag will be raised by KC Laubacher, one of the Boy Scouts who raised the first flag at the center in 1970. County Commissioner Janet Weir Creighton will speak about courage, unity and civility, and the Fairless High School Marching Band, Canton Ballet dance students and the drum line from EN-RICH-MENT will perform. Moretta Lawn and Landcare will bring vintage Army trucks and a collection of smaller American flags.

ArtsinStark owns the center, which is home to the Canton Museum of Art, the Canton Ballet, the Players Guild Theatre and Voices of Canton. The flagpole recently was relocated due to excavating work being done to the facility.