Food Expert Talks Turkey with Gary Rivers

USDA Food Safety Expert, Luis Delgadillo, dispelled cooking myths and offered some vital tips to prevent Foodborne Illness this Thanksgiving, while visiting with Gary Rivers Tuesday morning.

Questions Gary asked, included:

How soon before Thanksgiving you can buy a fresh or frozen turkey

The safest ways to thaw a frozen turkey

Advice on cooking temperatures and times for fresh and frozen turkeys

Whether you should wash your turkey before cooking

Foodborne illness, more commonly known as food poisoning, results in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thanksgiving is a time to be especially careful, as Americans are preparing a dish (turkey) they do not cook on a regular basis and for larger numbers of people. With more than 46 million turkeys cooked this holiday, there’s no better time to encourage families to safely prepare their meal by following four simple steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.