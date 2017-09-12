Foodbank Hosts 1,800 Volunteers In One Day

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank just wrapped up its 24-Hour volunteer event, called Operation Orange. The Foodbank hosted more than 1,8000 community members at the event which celebrates Hunger Action Month.

VP Shelly Hinton and Raven Gayheart, Marketing Director of the Foodbank, were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the event and other upcoming activities.

Throughout the day and night, volunteers committed to 2-hour shifts to keep warehouse projects running for a consecutive 24 hours. Volunteers worked on projects including sorting nearly 170,000 pounds of fresh produce, labeling packages of fruit and nut mix, and sorting and inspecting 31,000 pounds of frozen meat. With their help, your Foodbank will be able to distribute the equivalent of nearly 200,000 meals.