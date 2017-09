AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – When it comes to disaster response, the nation’s foodbanks may have the model plan.

Many local food organizations like the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank are part of “Feeding America”.

Yhey are coordinating the needs in Texas, Florida and elsewhere, based on what’s in stock in foodbank warehouses across the country.

And you can help too, by giving food and other items to the local foodbank, and asking that it go to hurricane relief.