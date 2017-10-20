Football Excites Me

It’s week #9 in High School Football here in Ohio and this is gonna be a good one! Some people say to me — “you HAVE to go to a high school game every Friday?” I don’t HAVE to do anything, I love doing it. Being in the press box with our great broadcast team is awesome! Dan, Joe, Denny and Kenny are like brothers and each of them offers something different to our broadcast. It’s a joy to see it all happen. And to get the view of the game, the crowd, the reaction from the press box vantage point is something I consider to be a privilege. Some days it makes me miss watching my sons Jordan and Alex play football. So if you are watching a high school son, grandson, nephew, brother, etc play football — enjoy every minute of it. And don’t forget to tune in tonight! I’ll be there!