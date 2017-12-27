forgot to make a Christmas Wish list for Browns’ fans, so let’s set 5 New Year’s resolutions instead

In no particular order 5 New Year’s resolutions for Cleveland fans:

Draft a quarterback not named Rosen! Improve the Defensive Line, either through the draft or free agency Hire a new head coach. if available, Bruce Arians would be nice. 1-30 is who Hue is! Draft Saquan Barkley in the 1st round & wide receiver no later than the 2nd round…ok that’s 2 but hey we need alot Win a game in 2018, multiple might be asking to much!

Quick Tips for keeping New Year’s Resolutions :

The key to keeping one’s New Year’s Resolutions involves picking a realistic goal, taking small steps towards

that goal and learning to take slip ups in stride.

 Pick one thing that you want to change or set one goal that you want to accomplish.

 Take small steps, or make small changes every day to incorporate that change into your life.

 Be sure to congratulate yourself for making these small changes.

 Learn to take setbacks in stride and recommit to your goal.

Perhaps one of the best New Year’s motivators is the quote by Chinese philosopher, Lao tzu who wisely said in

The Way of Lao‐tzu, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”