Former Brown Earnest Byner Uses “The Fumble” To Inspire

Former Cleveland Browns running back Earnest Byner was a guest on the Gary River Show Monday. His 13 year career brought him to 2 Pro-Bowls and a Superbowl ring. In Cleveland he’s known for…”The Fumble” in the 1987 AFC Championship Game.

Byner isn’t letting the fumble define him.

In fact, his book, “Everbody Fumbles” includes an inspirational message that he is bringing to Canton this week to the Martin Center. He’ll speak to inner city kids and others about overcoming mistakes.