Former Buckeye Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash

Buckeye Nation is in mourning today after the news that former wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. Glenn died in the crash outside Irving, Texas. Police there say he was thrown from his car after it flipped over several times, crossed highway lanes ans struck a concrete barrier.

The 43-year old Glenn was a first-team All-American for the Buckeyes in 1995 and won the Biletnikoff Award that season as college football’s best wide receiver. Glenn was born and raised in Columbus. He was a star for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, finishing his NFL career with 593 catches for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named to the Patriots All-90’s team.

Information obtained from our friends at Bucknuts.com