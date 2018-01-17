Former Clinton Advisor Weighs in On Steve Bannon Testimony

Fox News Political Analyst // Recent candidate for DNC Chair//Former Hillary Clinton Advisor//Former President of Rock the Vote JEHMU GREENE spoke to Gary Rivers this morning at 10:20a regarding the testimony, or “lack of testimony” by former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon.

Fallen former President Trump confidante Steve Bannon will testify to lawmakers behind closed doors Tuesday in his first appearance on Capitol Hill since he ran afoul of the administration over quotes attributed to him in a bombshell book. A source close to the House Intelligence Committee told Fox News that the former White House chief strategist and Trump campaign manager will likely be questioned over information in Michael Wolff’s book: “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”