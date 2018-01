Jim Thome who played for the Indians from 1991-2002 and again in 2011 is now a first ballot Hall of Famer and part of the Class of 2018.

Joining Thome in Cooperstown this summer: Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman and veterans committee inductees Jack Morris and Alan Trammell.

Thome played 22 years in the bigs hitting 612 homeruns (8th all-time in MLB), driving in 1,699 rbi’s, while scoring 1,583 runs. The former Indian also hit 17 post-season homeruns.