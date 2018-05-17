Former Longtime McKinley Swim Coach Faces New Sex-Related Charge
By Jim Michaels
|
May 17, 2018 @ 6:53 AM
Sam Seiple (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The former longtime McKinley swimming and diving coach already adjudicated on sex charges involving a student-athlete now faces a new charge.

58-year-old Sam Seiple has been indicted on a sexual battery count in connection with a relationship with another girl during the 1995-1996 school year.

He gave up his coaching credentials and is registering as a sex offender as part of the earlier conviction.

The county prosecutor’s office say he could do jail or prison time or have his sex offender registration level elevated if he’s found guilty of the new charge.

