CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No prison time for the former McKinley High gym teacher who admits having sex with three students.

Tiffany Eichler was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in the Stark County Jail and another 30 days in an offender reporting program.

Any violation of her three-year probation could mean six years in prison.

She must also register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Eichler had consensual sex with the 16- and 17-year-olds back in February.

That’s illegal because she’s a teacher.

She’s now without her license.