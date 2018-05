CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A former Canton City School District teacher now faces sex-related charges.

36-year-old Tiffany Eichler was indicted Wednesday on three counts of sexual battery.

Those are third-degree felonies.

The indictment accuses Eichler of engaging in sexual conduct with three different students while she taught there.

She was a phys ed teacher at McKinley.

She parted ways with the district in March.