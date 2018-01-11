Former Secret Service Officer Offers Behind-The-Scenes Stories

Former Secret Service Officer Gary Byrne spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about his career — and his new book.

SECRETS OF THE SECRET SERVICE is a unique, behind-the-scenes look at what makes the Secret Service tick and the increasingly reactive strategies and tactics that place presidential security at risk.

About Gary Byrne

GARY J. BYRNE served in federal law enforcement for nearly thirty years, in the U.S. Air Force Security Police, the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, and most recently as a Federal Air Marshal. In his first book, #1 New York Times bestseller CRISIS OF CHARACTER, he shared his experiences as the first Secret Service employee compelled to testify in a criminal case against a sitting U.S. president. See him on Hannity and Fox & Friends.