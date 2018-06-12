Founder’s Festival This Weekend at the Wilderness Center

Sara Brink, with the Wilderness Center, was on the Gary Rivers Show today to talk about their now, annual event.

The second annual Founders’ Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Activities for the whole family will be offered.

At 11 a.m., a children’s concert, “Songs and ‘Tails’ From the Woods,” with musician Sam Sapp and naturalist Sarah Matheny will take place.

Attendees can join the center’s naturalists from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for dip-netting at the pond to explore life below the water’s surface or learn about the diversity of wildlife during an “Animals of Ohio” program that will be offered at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

“Fragile Planet: Earth’s Place in the Universe” will be available for viewing at 1, 3 or 4:30 p.m. in the center’s newly installed digital planetarium theater.

Historical photos and scrapbooks will be on display, and the native plant nursery will be open with native plants available for purchase.

Local artists and artisans will offer their wares at a vendors market beneath the old burr oak tree from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food will be available from the Iron Rail food truck.

The Wilderness Center is located at 9877 Alabama Ave. SW. in Wilmot. For more information, call 330-359-5235 or see www.wildernesscenter.org.