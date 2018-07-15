France Wins World Cup

France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup Final. This is their second World Cup title.

Kylian Mbappe put a cap on his debut World Cup performance by becoming the first teenager to score in the final since Brazil’s Pele did it in 1958 as France beat Croatia Sunday.

Mbappe, who is only 19 years of age, scored the final goal in France’s victory in Moscow to take his tally for the tournament to four goals in seven games. An impressive feat for the youngster.

To put this into perspective, Mbappe was not even born when France won their first cup in 1998.