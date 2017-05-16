Free Family Fest This Weekend at Canton Museum of Art

Canton Museum of Art (CMA) presents “Night at the Museum: A Free Family Festival” on Saturday, May 20 from 7PM-10PM. This free non-ticketed event is open to the public with entertainment for all ages.

Visitors will explore an interactive archaeological dig, Glow-in-the-Dark face painting, nocturnal animals, roaming entertainers, family yoga, art activities and so much more. This event is made possible by ArtsInStark, Ohio Arts Council, Key Bank Foundation, Williams Family Dental Group, Inc., and Winick Endodontics.

In conjunction with the “AVATARS: Relics from the Future” art exhibition, attendees will embark on a mystical journey through relics of a mysterious civilization.

This special event will feature creative activities from our friends at the Akron Fossils & Science Center, Massillon Museum, McKinley Presidential Library & museum, and many more:

