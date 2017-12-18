Fresh Mark Death

An investigation is underway today into the death of a worker at Fresh Mark meat-processing plant in Canton over the weekend.

Officials say 62-year old Samuel Martinez of Canton died when he stepped into a chute and got caught in a waste auger. The company issued a statement Saturday night saying their primary concern rests with the well being of this employee’s family, as well as with the safety and well being of all our employees. The plant is located on Harmont Avenue.